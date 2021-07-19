Charlotte Ave. bridge in Rock Hill closes Monday for repairs

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Crews will close the Charlotte Avenue bridge in Rock Hill starting on Monday for repairs.
The bridge will be closed for 90 days and will reopen on Monday, Oct. 18.
To get around this closure, you can take South Oakland Ave to East White Street.
