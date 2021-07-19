Charlotte Ave. bridge in Rock Hill closes Monday for repairs

The bridge will be closed for 90 days and will reopen on Monday, Oct. 18.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Crews will close the Charlotte Avenue bridge in Rock Hill starting on Monday for repairs.

To get around this closure, you can take South Oakland Ave to East White Street.

