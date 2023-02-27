Charlotte City Council voting on a multi-million road project in south Charlotte

The money would come from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is voting to potentially use $6.6 million of state funds to help relieve congestion along Rea Road in south Charlotte.

The money would come from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s “I-485 Express Lane Bonus Allocation” funds.

The city council would vote to authorize the city manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with NCDOT to accept the funds and then appropriate the money to the city’s general capital projects funds.

The funds would be used to widen and increase capacity along Rea Road from the I-485 outer loop ramp to Williams Pond Land.

“We've seen hyper-growth in the area for sure,” Tasha Woodley, who’s lived in the area for 15 years, said. “But with that comes a lot of additional traffic and I've seen over the years. “

With growth comes congestion.

“I moved here from Cleveland, Ohio in 2015 and I have seen this traffic has gone up ever since,” Rohit Verma said. “So they are definitely -- they need to widen.”

The $6.6 million would be additional money already allocated to the Rea Road Widening Project from I-485 to Outer Loop to William Pond Lane.

The total budget for the project is almost $14 million with $6.6 being voted on Monday night and $7.3 million in local funds from the 2022 transportation bonds already allocated.

The state money would reduce center lanes to add more space for cars along Rea Road and add more left and right turn lanes at Piper Station and at Ballantyne.

There would also be an upgrade to accessibility ramps and pedestrian traffic signals.

Fixing traffic a few miles from I-485 would help reduce traffic before you get on the highway.

“Please vote yes, we need help here with widening the roads here in south Charlotte,” Woodley said.

If approved, construction will start along the area in 2026.