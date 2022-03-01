Car gets stuck on flooded road in north Charlotte

At one point, Charlotte officers were responding to nearly one accident per minute as heavy rain fell across the region.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of crashes were reported across Charlotte during Monday morning's storms, with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responding to nearly one accident per minute at one point.

A total of 32 incidents were reported between 7 a.m. and 7:36, ranging from crashes to blocked roads and breakdowns. A storm system that brought snow to the North Carolina mountains was the culprit, with heavy rain falling across the Charlotte region Monday morning.

First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle explained that heavy rain was falling from Charlotte west toward Gastonia, and along the Interstate 40 corridor, including Morganton, Hickory and Statesville in North Carolina.

The heaviest rain in Charlotte was expected along Independence Boulevard, including Uptown, and extending west toward Interstate 485.

32 accidents were reported by CMPD from 7:01 to 7:36 AM this morning. Almost an accident per minute reported. @WCNCTraffic pic.twitter.com/AgtELYK0Wf — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) January 3, 2022

One incident in north Charlotte saw a driver try to cross a flooded road near North Tryon Street and Graham Street. The driver's car came to a halt and they were rescued by first responders. The road is expected to be closed most of the day until the floodwaters recede.

