IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte man was killed after crashing head-on into a tractor-trailer in Iredell County Wednesday morning, troopers said.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Luis Alberto Gamez Martinez was driving on US 70 near Dellwood Drive just east of Statesville when he crossed the median and hit a tractor-trailer. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was traveling west in the far right lane on US 70 when Martinez crashed into it. Martinez's Mazda SUV was engulfed in flame after coming to a stop in the middle of the highway. The tractor-trailer ran off the road and crashed into a wall. The driver of the truck was not injured.

No charges will be filed in connection to the crash. An investigation is underway to determine what caused Martinez to cross the median.

