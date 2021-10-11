CMPD officer injured in southeast Charlotte crash

x
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer suffered injuries in a crash near the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive in southeast Charlotte Monday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was hurt in a crash after a driver ran a red light in southeast Charlotte Monday morning, authorities said. 

CMPD said the crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive around 7:30 a.m. CMPD said a driver ran a red light and crashed into the officer's cruiser, causing it to flip over. The driver of the other vehicle then hopped out and ran from the scene. 

CMPD said the suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and running on the railroad tracks toward Thermal Road. A K-9 officer was called to the area to search for the suspect, who hasn't been found yet. 

Investigators said the CMPD officer's injuries aren't considered life-threatening. 

The left lane of outbound Monroe Road is blocked while CMPD investigates the crash and the scene is cleared. Any person with information about this crash is asked to call 911. 

