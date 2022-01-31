Traffic backed up for miles after crash on I-485 in south Charlotte

Multiple lanes of the I-485 outer loop are blocked by a crash near Pineville-Matthews Road Monday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 485's outer loop are blocked after a crash near Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on the outer loop near Exit 61. Multiple first responder units responded to the scene, including Medic. The cause of the crash hasn't been determined at this time and Medic hasn't said if anyone was hurt during the wreck.

Traffic is backed up nearly 2 miles as drivers try to get through the area ahead of Monday morning rush hour.

Paramedics currently on scene. Back up almost 2 miles now on I-485 OUTER. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/5AXeo0sxU2 — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) January 31, 2022

