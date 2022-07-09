Charlotte road closed as crews repair wastewater pipe, officials say

Central Avenue is set to remain closed through July 15 as crews work to replace a wastewater pipe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A busy Charlotte road will remain closed as crews work to replace a wastewater pipe, officials said.

Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater spill under the 1300 block of Central Avenue near Eastcrest Drive around 7 p.m. Friday. A wastewater pipe will need to be replaced at the location.

Central Avenue is set to remain closed through July 15 as crews work to replace the pipe.

Detour Ahead: Crews are replacing wastewater pipes under the 1300 block of Central Ave. Work requires significant excavation and a detour later tonight through July 15th. Through traffic drivers will be detoured onto Parkwood Ave. #clttraffic @MORACLT, @neighborseast pic.twitter.com/64bGdw0WVm — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) July 8, 2022

The following detours have been set up for businesses and residents while the road is closed:

Outbound Drivers will turn left onto Hawthorne Lane, Right on Parkwood Avenue, and Right onto The Plaza.

Inbound Drivers will turn right onto The Plaza, left onto Parkwood Avenue, and Left onto Hawthorne Lane.

Crews are expected to reopen lanes when possible.

