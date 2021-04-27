You could soon see electric CATS buses on the streets of Charlotte

There will be 18 electric buses from three different companies to see how the various buses keep their charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Electric buses will soon officially hit the streets of Charlotte after the city council officially passed the new pilot program.

There will be 18 electric buses from three different companies to see how the various buses keep their charge. The pilot program is expected to last 12 to 18 months.

Braxton Winston was the only member who voted to not approve. Earlier in the meeting, he talked about how this plan gets "closer" to goals but it's not enough to truly have an impact on fossil fuels and emissions.

According to officials, the city will be the sole owner of the charging equipment and infrastructure. It will be located on CATS property at South Tryon Street in Council District 3 and North Davidson Street in Council District 1.