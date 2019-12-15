CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There will soon be a new shared bike and bus lane in uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte Area Transportation System (CATS) said it's part of a new pilot program that will launch Monday.

The shared lane will be on E. 4th St. between S. McDowell St. and Charlotte Transportation Center.

The right travel lane will be restricted to CATS, school bus, scooters, and bicycle use only as well as emergency vehicles.

The goal is to help ease congestion to make bus and bike travel faster.

City leaders believed the pilot program will reduce operational costs and commute times for passengers.

"We're really excited to be installing the city's first shared bus and bike only lane. It's going to benefit transit riders and cyclists in uptown by creating another transportation choice on 4th Street. It's the first time we've piloted treatment like this in the city so we're excited to see how folks use it and to learn from it," CDOT Active Transportation Planner Scott Curry said.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

FBI: Wells Fargo worker stole tens of thousands, posted stacks of cash on social media

'Armed and dangerous' South Carolina man wanted for attempted murder

'I am very sorry' | Stolen Steph Curry jersey’s returned to nonprofit with apology note