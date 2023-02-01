School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

The driver was pinned inside a school bus that crashed off the side of the road and into a wooded area in Cherryville Wednesday, firefighters said.

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.

Photos posted by the fire department showed the bus off the side of the road and crashed into a wooded area. It's unclear what caused the wreck.

The driver was removed from the emergency door and was treated at the scene. It took crews nearly two hours to get the road cleared and back open.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Gaston County Schools for more information. No other details have been made available.

