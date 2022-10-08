1 killed, 1 airlifted to Charlotte hospital after SC crash, troopers say

One person died and another was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after a head-on crash in Chesterfield County Tuesday night, troopers said.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a head-on collision in Chesterfield County Tuesday night, state troopers said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Kirkley Road near McMillan Road, about 4 miles outside Jefferson, around 11 p.m. Troopers said a 1994 Honda sedan crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2008 Ford Mustang that was traveling north on Kirkley Road.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene. A passenger in the Honda was airlifted to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries. The driver of the Mustang was not hurt in the collision.

South Carolina state troopers haven't identified the person who died or determined what caused them to cross the center line. No further information was provided by investigators. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

