RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A firefighter's daughter died Wednesday after a crash that injured six people on Sunday morning in Randolph County, according to Highway State Patrol.

Troopers said they got a call at 5:50 a.m. about an accident on I-85 south near Finch Farm Road in Randolph County.

Natisha L. Poindexter, 41, of Burlington was driving south on I-85 in a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.

43-year-old firefighter, Sherone Lee Shoffner, was driving south on I-85 in a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

State Highway Patrol said Poindexter did not slow down and ran into the back of Shoffner's truck. Both vehicles ran off the roadway before hitting several trees.

Poindexter and two other people in her vehicle, Sharon Tennille Brower, 45, of Raleigh, and a 9-year-old suffered from serious bodily injury and were hospitalized.

Shoffner and three other people in his truck, Latasha Boykins Shoffner, 36, of Greensboro, a 14-year-old, and a 6-year-old suffered from serious life-threatening injuries and were also hospitalized.

The State Highway Patrol was notified on Wednesday that Shoffner’s 6-year-old daughter died as a result of his injuries.

Troopers believe speed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.

Troopers said charges are pending against Poindexter.

