CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A child was hit by a vehicle in southeast Charlotte and later died at the hospital, police said.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rama Rd. and Cabotwood Ln.

The name of the girl who was killed was not released.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

There was no word if any charges would be filed.

