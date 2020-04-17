CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A child was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in east Charlotte Friday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash happened near the intersection of North Sharon Amity Road and Shamrock Drive a little after 5:30 a.m. Officers said a young child was taken by Medic to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police at the scene have not determined what caused the crash or released the age of the child.

Multiple lanes at the intersection of Sharon Amity and Shamrock are closed while CMPD investigates the wreck. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

