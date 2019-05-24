CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in north Charlotte Friday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on David Cox Road near the intersection with Newfane Road around 7 a.m.

Police said the boy was running to catch his bus when he was struck by a car.

Medic tweeted that the child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the child is alert and awake and is expected to be ok.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police, according to CMPD.

