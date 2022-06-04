Several people hurt following bus crash at CLT airport

According to MEDIC, six people were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries early Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several people are hurt after an accident involving an airport bus at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Medic reports.

According to MEDIC, six people were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries early Wednesday morning.

So far, there is no word on what caused the accident. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

