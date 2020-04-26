CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a fatal accident in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

CMPD responded to an accident at East WT Harris and East Robinson Church Road, near the Oak Forest neighborhood Sunday.

Police confirmed one person has died as a result of the crash. The name has not been released.

Police have not yet released what caused the accident or whether wet roads may have played a role in the crash.

That area of the road was closed for hours while CMPD investigates but has now open back up.

