CMPD and multiple agencies will be looking for impaired drivers and boaters this Memorial Day weekend

CMPD said they will be on the lookout for people drinking and driving whether it’s on the water or on the road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is gearing up to make sure everyone can get through the holiday safely.

“With the Memorial Day weekend coming up, this is traditionally a time for friends and family to get together and celebrate,” Chuck Jameson with CMPD’s DWI task force, said.

Jameson said it's also traditionally a busy time for them.

“We find that we’re working longer hours, arresting more impaired drivers, and working more fatal crashes during this weekend than regular times during the year,” Jameson said.

Jameson said this year, impaired driving has already been an issue.

“Our fatal wrecks due to impaired drivers are actually up," Jameson said. "This year to date confirmed, we have 10 impaired fatal wrecks.”

Jameson said patrols will be out over the course of Memorial Day weekend looking for violators.

“We will be on the roads every night between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. looking for impaired drivers,” Jameson said.

But roadways aren’t the only issue. CMPD and multiple other agencies will be patrolling for impaired boaters through midnight from Friday to Monday.

“Boating while impaired is the same as driving while impaired on the street," said Officer Stanley Joye with CMPD. "It’s a .08.”

Joye said there are already concerns of more inexperienced boaters out on the water

“All the boat dealers are sold out of boats, and that’s led to a lot of boat rental places on the lake,” Joye said.

“It is so easy now, you can rent a boat in like an hour,” said Kyle Boettner who regularly goes to Lake Wylie.

Boettner said those are the people he’s concerned about over the weekend.

“You hear about people drinking and drowning and stuff, and boats aren’t cars you're on the water so I'm sure it's more hazardous as it is,” Boettner said.

"We try to emphasize to people that are gonna consume alcohol that when you're out here in the sun, you tend to consume more and it tends to hit you a little faster,” Joye said.

Joye said they’ll be stopping anyone acting carelessly or recklessly.

“People riding on the front of the boats where they might fall off and be run over by the boat people riding on the extreme back of the boat where they might fall off or get carbon monoxide poisoning,” Joye said.

Joye said officials will also stop any boat where a child doesn’t have a life jacket on, per North Carolina law.

“As you know children can run around on a boat and if they don’t have a life jacket on and if they go missing, then we’ve got a real problem," Joye said.