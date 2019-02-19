CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were taken to Charlotte hospitals with serious injuries after a stabbing in north Charlotte led to a crash that started a house fire on Eastway Drive Tuesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a Shell gas station near I-85 at about 4 a.m. for a stabbing. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries by Medic, police said. CMPD said the suspect sped away from the scene and was not apprehended at the scene.

A few minutes later, CMPD was called to a crash in the 2700 block of Eastway Drive near the intersection with Central Avenue. Police said a car crashed into a parked car and flipped onto its side after hitting a utility pole.

The crash knocked down power lines, starting a house fire at a home next to where the crash happened. Charlotte Fire was called to the scene and a team of nearly two dozen firefighters got the fire out in about 10 minutes. Everyone in the house was able to escape without injury.

Medic confirmed that two people inside the vehicle were rushed to Atrium Health-Main with life-threatening injuries. CMPD officers at the scene confirmed that the stabbing suspect was in the vehicle that crashed and both incidents were connected. CMPD has not identified any of the people involved at this time.

Both directions of Eastway Drive are shut down as a result of the crash and fire. Drivers can use Kilborne Drive as an alternate route until the road reopens.