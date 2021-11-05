Concord Mills Flyover Bridge set to open Wednesday afternoon

This bridge replaces the original left turn lanes into the mall complex to improve traffic flow on Concord Mills Boulevard.

CONCORD, N.C. — N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will open a new flyover bridge aimed to provide better access to Concord Mills Mall Wednesday, in time for Black Friday and holiday shopping at the state’s largest outlet center.

The two-lane bridge will connect Concord Mills Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion, the first main entrance to the mall from Interstate 85. This bridge replaces the original left turn lanes into the mall complex to improve traffic flow on Concord Mills Boulevard.

For drivers leaving the mall, three right turn lanes will also be open from the main entrance back to Concord Mills Boulevard. The bridge is only for inbound traffic.

After the bridge opens, the contractor will have miscellaneous items to complete including signal work, placement of final pavement markings, and overall cleanup. The entire project is anticipated to be completed in spring 2022.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and leave extra time to get used to the new traffic pattern.

