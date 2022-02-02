Major Concord intersection shut down by broken water main

The intersection of Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road was closed Wednesday due to flooding caused by a broken water main.

CONCORD, N.C. — A major intersection in Concord is shut down after a broken water main flooded the road Wednesday afternoon.

The Concord Police Department tweeted that crews responded to the intersection of Concord Parkway (U.S. 29) and Pitts School Road for flooding a little before 2 p.m. Police said the culprit was a broken water main.

The intersection, which is just north of Charlotte Motor Speedway, will be closed until crews are able to repair to water main and drain the water. Drivers can use Lyles Boulevard and Weddington Road to get around the mess.

City crews are responding to the intersection of Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road for a water main break. A portion of Pitts School Road has been closed (the J. M. Robinson High School side) due to flooding. It’s expected to be closed for near future. pt pic.twitter.com/PaNu8s0BRp — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) February 2, 2022

Charlotte Water also reported a broken water main in Pineville Wednesday. It happened after a contractor damaged a pipe under Carolina Logistics Drive, which affected service to the McCullough neighborhood. Crews were able to isolate the water outage to just Carolina Logistics Drive. It's unclear when service will be restored.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts