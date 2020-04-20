HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down three lanes of I-77 Monday morning, officials said.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes just south of Exit 23, which is Gilead Road. One of the vehicles involved was a FedEx truck. Huntersville Fire Department said the crash blocked both general purpose lanes and one of the toll lanes in that area.

NCDOT expects I-77 north to be blocked until noon Monday. Drivers in the area can use Highway 21/Statesville Road as an alternate route and get back on I-77 at Gilead Road.

