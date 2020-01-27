CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing delays on I-77 south near Tyvola Road Monday morning.

According to North Carolina DOT, two of three southbound lanes are closed while first responders work to clear the scene. It is unclear if anyone was injured in this accident.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information. For the latest breaking news and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte app today.

