CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash caused a major traffic backup north of uptown Charlotte on Friday night.

It happened around 10 p.m on the ramp between I-85 southbound and I-77 northbound.

Our crew on the scene said a car crashed into a utility pole.

Two ambulances were spotted driving away.

There was no word on any injuries or the cause of the accident.

Highway Patrol was investigating.

