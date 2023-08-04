Crash on I-485 closes 2 lanes

Mecklenburg EMS said one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two lanes of I-485 are closed on the inner loop after a crash near North Tryon Street.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday. Mecklenburg EMS said one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The two right lanes of the inner loop prior to Exit 32 for North Tryon Street are expected to be closed until around 4:30 p.m. and will likely have a high impact on traffic. Two other lanes remain open, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

