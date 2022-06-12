1 person seriously injured following crash on I-77 NB ramp at I-85

According to officials, the crash is blocking the ramp on I-77 NB at I-85 Exit 13. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials investigate this crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports one person was seriously injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the I-77 NB ramp at I-85.

According to officials, the crash is blocking the ramp on I-77 NB at I-85 Exit 13. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials investigate this crash.

Wet roads and low visibility will make for a tricky drive Tuesday morning. Drivers should take extra time to get to their final destination.

Avoid I-77 at I-85 Soundbound Exit 13B due to heavy traffic following a tractor trailer crash. Reports of one person transported with serious injuries. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/oHK5waieVF — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) December 6, 2022

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts