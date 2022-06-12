x
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-77 NB ramp at I-85

According to officials, the crash is blocking the ramp on I-77 NB at I-85 Exit 13. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials investigate this crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports one person was seriously injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the I-77 NB ramp at I-85.

Wet roads and low visibility will make for a tricky drive Tuesday morning. Drivers should take extra time to get to their final destination. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

