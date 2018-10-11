GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Communications confirmed a fatal crash in Bessemer City on Saturday, November 10.

Officials got a call around 5:23 p.m. that there was a collision in the 2000 block of Dallas Cherryville Highway, near Costner Road.

Highway patrol is now reportedly handling the case.

Currently, the road is shut down.

One person was announced deceased. The cause of the accident has not been released.

No further information has been released regarding the collisions.

WCNC will update this as we receive more information.

© 2018 WCNC