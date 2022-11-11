Serious crash blocks all lanes of I-485 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inner loop of Interstate 485 is shut down due to a crash near Johnston Road in south Charlotte, officials said.
North Carolina DOT said the crash happened at mile marker 61, which is at the exit for Johnston Road / U.S. 521 in south Charlotte. It happened just a few minutes before 2 p.m.
Traffic is being detoured off I-485 onto Exit 57 (NC 16). Drivers can take Highway 16 for 3 miles before turning left onto Pineville-Matthews Road (NC 51). Drivers can follow that for 5.7 miles and rejoin I-485 near Carolina Place Mall in Pineville.
I-485 isn't expected to fully reopen until around 4 p.m Friday.
This is the second major incident of the day on I-485. A crash on the inner loop near I-77 caused major delays around 1 p.m. Two of three lanes were closed for about an hour, which caused lengthy backups for drivers trying to get on I-77 from south Charlotte.
