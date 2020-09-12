Crash shuts down portion of I-85 in west Charlotte

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that shut down multiple lanes of I-85 southbound in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — State troopers are investigating after a crash shut down multiple lanes of southbound I-85 in west Charlotte Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer. An employee of the Rowan County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened near the exit for the Brookshire Freeway/North Carolina Highway 16. All southbound lanes of I-85 were closed due to the crash. Drivers heading south can use I-77 south to access Brookshire Freeway and rejoin I-85 past the location of the crash.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said one of their employees at the jail was going home after getting off work at 6 a.m. when they pulled off the side of I-85 and their vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer. The sheriff's office said the employee, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Medic has not provided an update on how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries at this time.