Crash involving FedEx truck closes four lanes of I-485 outer

The crash is expected to clear around 7:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four lanes of I-485 outer at Westinghouse Blvd, are closed due to a crash involving a  jackknifed FedEx truck.

The crash started around 3:30 a.m. and is expected to clear around 7:30 a.m.

Charlotte Fire Department is currently on scene cleaning up fuel that spilled in the roadway. 

Medic says no one was injured in this crash. 

Drivers going south on I-485, are advised to take alternative routes. 

