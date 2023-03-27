Crash involving FedEx truck closes four lanes of I-485 outer

The crash is expected to clear around 7:30 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four lanes of I-485 outer at Westinghouse Blvd, are closed due to a crash involving a jackknifed FedEx truck.

The crash started around 3:30 a.m. and is expected to clear around 7:30 a.m.

Charlotte Fire Department is currently on scene cleaning up fuel that spilled in the roadway.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 4 lanes of outer 485 at Westinghouse Bv closed due to automobile accident. Hazmat team on scene clearing fuel from overturned vehicle. Use caution and try to find an alternate route. Significant delays in area. Use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/5gU3PWxF3i — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 27, 2023

Medic says no one was injured in this crash.

Drivers going south on I-485, are advised to take alternative routes.

