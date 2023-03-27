Crash involving FedEx truck closes four lanes of I-485 outer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four lanes of I-485 outer at Westinghouse Blvd, are closed due to a crash involving a jackknifed FedEx truck.
The crash started around 3:30 a.m. and is expected to clear around 7:30 a.m.
Charlotte Fire Department is currently on scene cleaning up fuel that spilled in the roadway.
Medic says no one was injured in this crash.
Drivers going south on I-485, are advised to take alternative routes.
