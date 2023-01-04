Crash involving overturned vehicle closes ramp at exit 38 to I-77S

Drivers are asked to take alternative routes this morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on I-85 south has closed exit 38 at I-77 south Wednesday morning.

Charlotte Fire Department says the crash involves an overturned vehicle.

The crash was first reported by NCDOT around 5:30 A.M. and the ramp is expected to reopen around 11:30 A.M.

Medics say no one was transported in this crash.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes this morning.

Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts