x
Traffic

Crash involving overturned vehicle closes ramp at exit 38 to I-77S

Drivers are asked to take alternative routes this morning
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on I-85 south has closed exit 38 at I-77 south Wednesday morning. 

Charlotte Fire Department says the crash involves an overturned vehicle.

The crash was first reported by NCDOT around 5:30 A.M. and the ramp is expected to reopen around 11:30 A.M.

Medics say no one was transported in this crash. 

Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes this morning. 

