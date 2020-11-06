I-77 shut down by overturned truck, traffic backed up over a mile

Charlotte Fire has the southbound lanes of I-77 closed near Wilkinson Boulevard due to an overturned truck.

According to Charlotte Fire, the crash happened near Wilkinson Boulevard around 11 a.m. Charlotte Fire tweeted that the crash resulted in hazardous conditions and drivers should avoid the area. Traffic on I-77 south is backed up past the interchange with I-85 north of uptown.

The southbound lanes are closed at I-277. Drivers can take the Brookshire Freeway around uptown and rejoin I-77 past the crash. NCDOT says the road is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Thursday.