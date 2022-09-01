Crash shuts down I-485 near Rocky River Road

Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with life threating injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-485 Inner near Rocky River Road between exit 33 and 36, is closed due to a crash. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Medic says 1 person was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and avoid the area.

