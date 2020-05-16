x
Crash shuts down I-85 south in north Charlotte

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-85 south near Statesville Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday.
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple lanes of I-85 south are shut down after a crash in north Charlotte, firefighters said. 

According to Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-85 near Statesville Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday. Multiple vehicles were involved. 

Medic was called to the scene to assist with any possible injuries. According to Charlotte Fire, the road isn't expected to be fully cleared until after midnight. 

Drivers should avoid the area if possible until the scene is cleared. For the latest breaking news and traffic information, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app

