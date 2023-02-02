x
Breaking News
Independence Blvd reopens after crash shuts down inbound traffic

Inbound traffic on Independence Boulevard was backed up past Sharon Amity Road due to a crash near Bojangles Coliseum.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of inbound Independence Boulevard are back open after a crash stopped all traffic early Thursday morning. 

The crash happened between Briar Creek Road and Eastway Drive around 7 a.m. As of 7:15 a.m., inbound traffic was backed up to Sharon Amity Road. The road reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

Drivers heading into Charlotte from Highway 74 should seek an alternate route to avoid ongoing delays caused by the backups. Drivers can take Monroe Road and Central Avenue to avoid the mess. 

