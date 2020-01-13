IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — State troopers are investigating after a cyclist was hit and killed on Highway 115 in Iredell County Sunday afternoon.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Earl Douglas Gillon was riding a bicycle in the southbound lane of Highway 115 near Bridges Farm Road when he was hit by a driver in a Porsche 911. Troopers said the Porsche was also driving south at the time of the crash.

The Porsche attempted to pass the cyclist in a section of road with a double yellow line when the cyclist turned left into the path of the car, police said. The Porsche crashed into a mailbox after the collision.

Gillon was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say neither speeding or alcohol are suspected factors in the crash. It is unclear if any charges will be filed at this time.

