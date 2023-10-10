'A safer environment for everyone' | Dangerous intersection in Union County set to see upgrades

One community member's plea to fix the busy intersection is being addressed by the town of Stallings and NCDOT.

STALLINGS, N.C. — The intersection of Potter Road and Pleasant Plains Road is one of the busiest intersections in Stallings, but David Allison said it's not one of the safest. It's set to get some major changes, though.

The town is moving forward with a project aimed to improve the roadway. It's something Allison has been pushing for, for years.

"Well, you've got tremendous safety problem here," Allison said. "We've had 60 accidents in the last five years, and that's from DOT records. About once a month, there's a crash here.”

Allison launched a petition back in 2021 with a website and slogan, "FixPotterRd." His petition has gained over a thousand signatures. Now, the town of Stallings announced it would be handing over the funding to fix the road.

Kenia Flores works at the gas station near the intersection and said the dangerous road is a daily topic among customers.

"There's always accidents and collisions," Flores said. "There's always traffic jams because of [Highway] 74 or people coming from other states."

Preliminary construction has started on the roadway, but as far as the official changes go, there is a delay on the bid date.

'There was a delay from the county commissioners and Union County," Allison said. "The approval didn't get on the agenda last time.”

The latest bid date is scheduled for March 2024.

According to the town's website, improvements include:

Construction of left turn lanes in each quadrant

Pedestrian sidewalk construction

Curb and gutter construction

Water and sewer improvements

Installation of signage, roadway striping, traffic signals and metal traffic signal poles

Drainage improvements

Both Flores and Allison are hopeful the changes will lead to a safer roadway.

“I think it’ll cause lesser collisions and also make a safer environment for everyone, because sometimes there’s a lot of people that live in this area and like using their bikes," Flores said.