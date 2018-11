GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly accident shut down part of I-85 just south of Bessemer City on Thursday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m., shutting down the southbound lanes near exit 10B.

NBC Charlotte learned one person has died and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

North Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the crash.

