1 person killed in crash near Carowinds, Medic says

Medic said one person was killed in a crash along Carowinds Boulevard in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash near Carowinds Tuesday morning, officials said.

Medic was called to a reported crash at the intersection of Carowinds Boulevard and Best Day Boulevard, right in front of Carowinds, a little before 7 a.m. Medic confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that one person died in the wreck.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

No further details have been provided by the authorities.

