x
1 person killed in crash near Carowinds, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash near Carowinds Tuesday morning, officials said. 

Medic was called to a reported crash at the intersection of Carowinds Boulevard and Best Day Boulevard, right in front of Carowinds, a little before 7 a.m. Medic confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that one person died in the wreck. 

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. 

No further details have been provided by the authorities. 

