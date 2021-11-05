1 person killed in crash near Carowinds, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash near Carowinds Tuesday morning, officials said.
Medic was called to a reported crash at the intersection of Carowinds Boulevard and Best Day Boulevard, right in front of Carowinds, a little before 7 a.m. Medic confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that one person died in the wreck.
WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
No further details have been provided by the authorities.
