1 person killed in crash on Central Avenue in east Charlotte

Central Avenue was shut down for nearly 4 hours after a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Central Avenue in east Charlotte early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash happened near the intersection of Central Avenue and Kilborne Drive around 2 a.m. The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash and crews cleared the scene.

Central Avenue was reopened around 6 a.m. CMPD has not said what caused the crash or identified the person killed.