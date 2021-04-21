1 person killed in crash on Central Avenue in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Central Avenue in east Charlotte early Wednesday morning, police said.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash happened near the intersection of Central Avenue and Kilborne Drive around 2 a.m. The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash and crews cleared the scene.
Central Avenue was reopened around 6 a.m. CMPD has not said what caused the crash or identified the person killed.
