1 killed, 2 hurt in I-485 crash

State troopers are investigating a deadly crash on the I-485 outer loop in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said.

According to Medic, the crash happened on the outer loop of I-485 near Steele Creek Road around 6:15 a.m. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were rushed to a Charlotte hospital with serious injuries.