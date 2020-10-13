1 killed, 2 hurt in I-485 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said.
According to Medic, the crash happened on the outer loop of I-485 near Steele Creek Road around 6:15 a.m. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were rushed to a Charlotte hospital with serious injuries.
Drivers should avoid the area while North Carolina Highway Patrol investigates the crash. Authorities have not determined what caused the crash or identified the person who was killed.