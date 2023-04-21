One killed in crash on I-485 in northeast Charlotte

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on the inner loop of I-485 near Mallard Creek Road early Friday, officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 near Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department and other agencies responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed one person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The inner loop of I-485 is closed between Exit 26 for Benfield Road and Exit 28 for Mallard Creek Road while crews work to clear the scene and state troopers investigate the collision. The road reopened shortly after 5:15 a.m.

No further details have been provided at this time.

Traffic Advisory; Inner Loop of I-485 just before Mallard Creek Rd exit. All lanes closed due to an MVA w/ fatality; significant delays in the area; Seek an alternate route; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/8zRF8TIQDK — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 21, 2023

