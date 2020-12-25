One killed in serious crash on I-77 near Carowinds

State troopers said one person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash on I-77 near Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte Friday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a serious crash on I-77 in southwest Charlotte, North Carolina on Christmas Day, state troopers said.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound I-77 near Arrowood Road around 9 a.m. Friday. Troopers said the crash involved a car and tractor-trailer. Medic said two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes of northbound I-77 were shut down while troopers investigated the crash. It's unclear what caused the accident at this time. State troopers have not identified the person who was killed.

Southbound lanes were also impacted by heavy congestion and delays.