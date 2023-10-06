Driver of SUV killed in crash on I-77 in South Carolina

The driver of a 2006 Dodge Durango ran off the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip, state troopers said.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash along Interstate 77 in Chester County, South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the southbound side of I-77 near mile-marker 52, which is just east of Great Falls. Troopers said a 2006 Dodge Durango ran off the road before the driver overcorrected and the vehicle flipped over. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to investigators.

The driver and a passenger were rushed to the hospital where the driver later died. The condition of the passenger who was hurt hasn't been detailed by officials. State troopers haven't released the driver's name.

