1 dead in crash on I-77 in Huntersville

One person was killed in a crash on northbound I-77 at Gilead Road, Medic said. Drivers should avoid the area due to heavy delays.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash is causing major delays on Interstate 77 in northern Mecklenburg County.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Gilead Road (Exit 23) in Huntersville, Medic said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes of I-77 were shut down while crews worked to clear the scene. Traffic was being directed off the interstate and detoured north on Statesville Road.

Drivers can expect lengthy delays on I-77 north of Charlotte toward Huntersville and Lake Norman. Drivers should avoid the area if possible to avoid those delays.

No further information was given by authorities.

