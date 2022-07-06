Deadly crash causes major delays on I-85 in north Charlotte

Multiple lanes of I-85 south are closed near Graham Street due to a deadly crash, Charlotte fire officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 85 south are closed due to a deadly crash in north Charlotte, officials said.

The crash happened a few minutes before 10 a.m. on I-85 south near the Graham Street exit (Exit 40). As of 10:30 a.m., just one lane of southbound I-85 was open, with traffic backups extending toward W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. Drivers coming from the Concord area can take the Interstate 485 outer loop to Interstate 77 south, where they can rejoin I-85 north of Uptown.

Drivers can also take the I-485 inner loop around the city.

