1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed.

The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes are open but traffic is moving a little slowly through the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Friday is the last full travel day before Christmas Eve, with heavy traffic expected in the Charlotte area. This is also near the exits for Billy Graham Parkway and Little Rock Road, which are used to access Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Alternate Routes

Southbound drivers can detour onto Interstate 77 and follow I-77 south to I-485 near Carowinds. Take the inner I-485 loop to southbound I-85.

Drivers north of Charlotte can take the I-485 outer loop from Concord Mills to I-85 south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Follow the outer loop from I-85 around the perimeter to I-85.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.

