Medic: Person killed in crash involving pedestrian

Police are investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of Matheson Avenue and North Tryon Street that involved a pedestrian.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Matheson Avenue in north Charlotte Monday morning, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened just before the intersection of Matheson and North Tryon Street around 6:30 a.m., according to Medic. The pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers at the scene haven't released any details at this time. It's unclear what led up to the deadly wreck. Anyone with information about this crash or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

NEW: Matheson Ave east of N. Tryon St - crash reported with injuries blocking left lane in both directions of Matheson Ave.@wcnc pic.twitter.com/SKC2srkAhW — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) November 14, 2022

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts