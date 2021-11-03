Highway Patrol investigating deadly wreck on US 321 in Gaston County

Two people on a moped died in a hit-and-run crash on US 321 in Gaston County Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to Gaston EMS, the crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile-marker 15, between High Shoals and Dallas, just north of Gastonia. Two vehicles were involved, including a moped.

Gaston EMS said both people who died were on the moped. The road reopened early Thursday morning and North Carolina State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.