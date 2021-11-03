Highway Patrol investigating deadly wreck on US 321 in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash on US 321 in Gaston County late Wednesday night, officials said.
According to Gaston EMS, the crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile-marker 15, between High Shoals and Dallas, just north of Gastonia. Two vehicles were involved, including a moped.
Gaston EMS said both people who died were on the moped. The road reopened early Thursday morning and North Carolina State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
So far, troopers haven't released any further details than to say the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run. No suspect information has been released at this time.