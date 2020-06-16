1 killed in north Charlotte crash

CMPD is currently on the scene of a deadly crash at the intersection of Statesville Road and Lakeview Road in north Charlotte. One person died at the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash in north Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Statesville Road and Lakeview Road, just south of W.T. Harris Boulevard. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene.

CMPD has not identified the person killed or announced what caused the crash.