1 killed in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash in north Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials said.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Statesville Road and Lakeview Road, just south of W.T. Harris Boulevard. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene.
CMPD has not identified the person killed or announced what caused the crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. You can use W.T. Harris Boulevard as an alternate route to reach Old Statesville and Sunset.